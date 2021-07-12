Bite Beauty Just Launched Its Highly Anticipated New Lipstick Line

MIAMI – VOSA Spirits, LLC was created to change consumers’ drinking habits. Brought to life by a team of people with a diverse set of skills and expertise who sought to raise the bar in the market of hard seltzer and canned cocktail drinks. Over the last five years, consumers around America have purchased malt-based hard seltzers (that derive their alcohol from fermented cane sugar) at rapidly increasing rates. The “hard seltzer” phenomenon started to gain momentum when large companies looked to diversify their product offerings away from beer. Malt-based seltzers allowed these companies to use their beer supply chains to attempt the taste of a cocktail in a can. In the process, these companies have acquired and scaled new brands at a breakneck pace leaving a significant gap in the market for products that use real spirits as their alcohol base. It was in this gap that VOSA “Spirit Soda” was born. The brand coined the term to match the simplicity with which they’ve paired vodka with soda to create a new premium drink.