Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Bite Beauty Just Launched Its Highly Anticipated New Lipstick Line

By Brittany Burhop Fallon, Beauty Director
newbeauty.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLipstick is back baby! It’s time to dust off the favorites you set aside for the long COVID hiatus and show them off this summer. For me, that includes Bite Beauty’s Amuse Bouche in Pickled Ginger and Cayenne—two matte lippies that have topped my list for years. However, if you’re also a long-time fan of Amuse Bouche too, were you up in arms when the product was discontinued in 2019? I was shocked when I discovered this fact (and quickly checked my stash to make sure I was stocked), but excited to learn that the brand would soon be relaunching its lipstick category with a new innovation.

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipstick#Vegan#Innovation#Formulas#Covid#Bite Beauty#Pickled Ginger#Amuse Bouche#Sephora#Og
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

Bite Beauty Maple Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Bite Beauty Maple Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick ($28.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark red with subtle, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque color payoff that could have applied more evenly. The texture was firmer in the tube, though it delivered enough velvetiness that it didn't tug painfully during application.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The 14 Best New Beauty Products That Launched In July

Hot girl summer took on a new meaning this month, with heat waves scorching multiple areas of the country. With that came all sorts of pesky summer beauty issues: oily or dehydrated skin, chapped lips, and hair lacking moisture from excessive sun exposure. Fortunately, July also saw dozens of new...
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

IT Cosmetics Launched a New Line of Serums, and Our Editors Put Them to the Test

Serums are the crème de la crème of skin care. If you want to get something done — treat acne, brighten dark spots, smooth fine lines, boost hydration — use a serum. They're packed with potent, effective ingredients that really make a difference in your skin. The key to achieving your beauty goals is just finding the right serum for you. Luckily, the new IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Serum line has something for everyone.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

Award-Winning Accessories And Beauty Brand Sassy Jones Launches Statement-Making And Size-Inclusive Clothing Line

RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning accessories and beauty brand Sassy Jones is introducing a line of vibrant, body-positive women's contemporary clothing, starting July 22 in weekly limited release micro seasons through brand owner Charis Jones' wildly successful "Sparkle Parties," hosted on the company's Facebook and Instagram. Sassy...
MakeupByrdie

Bite Beauty’s Feathery Soft Matte Lipstick Took Almost Three Years to Perfect

When it comes to picking out lipsticks, the formula is just as important as the shade. You might be looking for something with longer wear. Or maybe you're obsessed with a matte finish. Regardless, there's nothing worse than applying a gorgeous tint in the perfect color, only to realize the product cracks and disappears 30 minutes later. Whatever your preference, the lipsticks we reach for again and again always have one thing in common: lasting hydration.
NFLBrewbound.com

VOSA Launches its First Line of “Spirit Soda” Varieties

MIAMI – VOSA Spirits, LLC was created to change consumers’ drinking habits. Brought to life by a team of people with a diverse set of skills and expertise who sought to raise the bar in the market of hard seltzer and canned cocktail drinks. Over the last five years, consumers around America have purchased malt-based hard seltzers (that derive their alcohol from fermented cane sugar) at rapidly increasing rates. The “hard seltzer” phenomenon started to gain momentum when large companies looked to diversify their product offerings away from beer. Malt-based seltzers allowed these companies to use their beer supply chains to attempt the taste of a cocktail in a can. In the process, these companies have acquired and scaled new brands at a breakneck pace leaving a significant gap in the market for products that use real spirits as their alcohol base. It was in this gap that VOSA “Spirit Soda” was born. The brand coined the term to match the simplicity with which they’ve paired vodka with soda to create a new premium drink.
MakeupElle

Beautycounter Just Released A New Talc-Free Makeup Line

Do you really know what you're putting on your face? In 2019, the documentary Toxic Beauty hit streaming services and beauty consumers instantly became nervous about the contents of their makeup bags. One significant component of the film is the examination of the link between cancer and talcum powder. Talc,...
Makeupcrfashionbook.com

Celebrate National Lipstick Day With Gucci Beauty

It's time to start embracing life without masks and show off your lips with a gorgeous and vibrant lipstick. As more people start to get vaccinated and places slowly start to open up again, people are wearing masks less and less, which means after a year of not showing your lips, you'll need a new lipstick in the perfect shade for showing off your smile.
MakeupByrdie

We Put Armani Beauty's New Power Lipstick to the Test

At Byrdie, we're celebrating National Lipstick Day the best way we know how: by puckering up and trying out a new collection. For those who aren't in the know, National Lipstick Day has been around since 2016. Founded by beauty blogger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan, the yearly occurrence gives us makeup enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to celebrate the fabulous tubes of color that lets our lips do the talking. The annual holiday, held every July 29th, has since become our favorite day to flaunt the lip shades we love—and try out a few new formulas.
Food & DrinksConfectionary News

Kohler adds new sugar-free chocolate to its line

Wisconsin-based Kohler’s Original Recipe Chocolates has added a new and improved sugar-free variety, available in two-piece, four-piece and nine-piece blocks that complements its gourmet line with a health-conscious offering. Coming off a challenging year when many consumers turned to comfort foods to cope with the pandemic, chocolate sales soared globally.
Retailnewbeauty.com

Sephora to Double Number of Black-Owned Brands Sold by End of Year

About a year ago, Sephora became the first major retailer to accept the 15-percent pledge, dedicating more shelf space to black-owned businesses. The brand also pledged to make the Sephora experience more inclusive for both team members and clients. In an effort to stick to its new plan, Sephora created a strategy, known as the Sephora D&I Heart Journey, which was supported by 11 internal D&I task forces to ensure that racial bias was eliminated throughout the entirety of the company. Fast forward to today, Sephora is still putting effort towards its plan, and there’s major update on its progress.
MakeupRefinery29

You Can Get Any MAC Lipstick For Just $15 Today

It's easy to roll your eyes at the number of seemingly irrelevant U.S. holidays that pop up on your iCal. However, there's definitely a case to be made for milking a random, product-specific holiday for the deals. You're going to eat ice cream anyway, so you might as well get $5 off your DoorDash order from Van Leeuwen and consider it honoring National Ice Cream Day, right?
Skin Caremyhoustonmajic.com

Jekalyn Carr Launches Her Beauty Biz With New Fragrance For Women

The female musicians of today tend to wear many hats in their business lives — music, movies, culinary and cosmetics can all be helmed by a single chanteuse. For award-winning singer/songwriter Jekalyn Carr, her alluring spirit both inside and out has led to a premiere line of beauty products under her new namesake label JEKALYN BEAUTY.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Favorite Amazon Brand Just Launched a New (Must-See!) Rattan Line — and It’s 25% Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Small-space dwellers, I have one word for you — Harmati. If you haven’t read our glowing reviews of this Amazon-exclusive home brand yet, here’s the lowdown: It’s the ultimate shopping hotspot for compact, modern furniture on a budget, offering everything from WFH-friendly desks to smart storage solutions. There’s no skimping on style, either, since the whole line basically looks like a West Elm-IKEA crossover (at a fraction of the cost, of course).
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Vitaldiol Launches New Line Of Science-Backed, Plant-Based Wellness Products

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based health and wellness company, Vitaldiol, aims to change the status quo by leveraging the power of naturally-occurring ingredients to present an alternative solution to healthy living. Each ingredient used in Vitaldiol's products are carefully curated by wellness experts to ensure optimal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy