Bite Beauty Just Launched Its Highly Anticipated New Lipstick Line
Lipstick is back baby! It’s time to dust off the favorites you set aside for the long COVID hiatus and show them off this summer. For me, that includes Bite Beauty’s Amuse Bouche in Pickled Ginger and Cayenne—two matte lippies that have topped my list for years. However, if you’re also a long-time fan of Amuse Bouche too, were you up in arms when the product was discontinued in 2019? I was shocked when I discovered this fact (and quickly checked my stash to make sure I was stocked), but excited to learn that the brand would soon be relaunching its lipstick category with a new innovation.www.newbeauty.com
