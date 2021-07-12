New Hampshire Electric Cooperative announces CEO departure
PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative announced the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Camerino. Camerino has accepted a position with McLane Middleton, Professional Association, a regional law firm based in New Hampshire, to be their executive director and CEO. Camerino joined NHEC as President and CEO in March 2015. Before joining the Co-op, Camerino spent over 30 years as an attorney at McLane Middleton.www.laconiadailysun.com
