Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, NH

New Hampshire Electric Cooperative announces CEO departure

laconiadailysun.com
 17 days ago

PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative announced the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Camerino. Camerino has accepted a position with McLane Middleton, Professional Association, a regional law firm based in New Hampshire, to be their executive director and CEO. Camerino joined NHEC as President and CEO in March 2015. Before joining the Co-op, Camerino spent over 30 years as an attorney at McLane Middleton.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Plymouth, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Professional Association#Nhec#Board Of Directors#The Co Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy