Sumner stabbing victim was instigator in graduation party altercation, sheriff's office says

SUMNER, Maine — The alleged victim of a stabbing in Sumner on Saturday has not yet resulted in criminal charges because the victim was the instigator, officials said. Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff's Department said in a release Monday that an investigation determined John Pottle, 33, and his wife, Brittany Walker, 33, of Waterford, were intoxicated when they arrived at a graduation party on Main Street in Sumner.