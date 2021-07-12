Cancel
Cumberland County, TN

Suspect in knife attack apprehended

By Michael Moser
Crossville Chronicle
A western Cumberland County man was jailed following an incident recently in the 1200 block of Browntown Rd. that sent one man to the hospital bloodied and battered.

Zachary Allen Rives, 20, 1223 Browntown Rd., is charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault, a felony, following the incident at that residence in late June.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence on a report of a physical domestic and arrived to find April and David Sharpe. David Sharpe had a shirt with blood on it and deputies observed a laceration of the left shoulder and multiple lacerations to his back. He also suffered from minor injuries to the head.

An ambulance was called and Sharpe was transported to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He told deputies that he had been struck in the head with an aerosol can and had been stabbed with a knife.

The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived and was last seen walking on Browntown Rd. Crossville Police with two tracking dogs joined deputies in the search but the suspect could not be located.

The following day Sheriff’s Investigators Bo Kollros and David Hamby located the suspect at a residence on Rodgers Rd. and took him into custody,

Bond was set at $100,000 pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.

