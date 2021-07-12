Spectacle Live hires Laconia’s Jake Crumb
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre’s management company, Spectacle Live, has announced the hiring of Jake Crumb as the full-time manager of the venue. The Laconia native brings over 20 years of experience in venue and event management, including most recently serving as general manager of the Lea County Event Center & Fairgrounds for Spectra Experiences. While with Spectra and now Spectacle Live, Crumb has worked in venues of all sizes including theaters, arenas, convention centers, and stadiums.www.laconiadailysun.com
