John Wayne Estate Shares Photo of The Duke Covered in Mud from ‘Hellfighters’ Set

John Wayne passed away in 1979. However, he is still one of the world’s most iconic actors. Think about it. If you put a photo of the Duke in a lineup of other actors from his era, more people would probably be able to name him than anyone else. Have you ever wondered why that is? After all, he was there for the Golden Age of Hollywood. Wayne was just one of many stellar on-screen talents. But, something about him gave him staying power above many others.