John Wayne Estate Shares Photo of The Duke Covered in Mud from 'Hellfighters' Set

Many people think of John Wayne and their minds automatically go to one of two places. Most fans remember the Duke as either a cowboy or a soldier. This is fair. After all, most of his biggest roles saw him either in a United States military uniform or on the back of a horse in the old west. However, his career was long and he played several roles. In fact, his first roles were in silent films. So, it almost goes without saying that Wayne stepped out of those boxes from time to time.

