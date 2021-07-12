Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Erling Haaland sends support to Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho after racist abuse

By Will Magee
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has sent a message of support to teammate Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after they received racial abuse on social media following England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Sancho, Rashford and Saka were subject to racist comments online after failing to convert their spot kicks, with England manager Gareth Southgate calling the abuse “unforgivable”.

The FA released a statement in response which read: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwcsv_0audNzzq00
Jadon Sancho (left) and Erling Haaland are good friends after a season and a half together at Dortmund (Image: Getty Images)

The abuse was fiercely condemned by ex-players, commentators, pundits and supporters, with many sending solidarity to Sancho, Rashford and Saka.

Manchester United and Arsenal released statements backing their players, with the latter calling on social media companies and the authorities to do more to combat the “disgusting abuse”.

Among the current players to offer their support was Haaland, Sancho’s teammate at Dortmund. “I don’t understand why there is still room for racism and discrimination,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We will never tire of fighting against any form of discrimination. Instead of being applauded for having the courage to take the penalties, these young men are attacked with racist insults. I am speechless.”

Rashford’s United teammate Scott McTominay also expressed anger at the abuse, writing on Instagram : “What I am reading this afternoon is absolutely horrendous.

“Something seriously needs to be done about this because, for the amount we speak about people and footballers being racially abused, it keeps happening time and time again. Keep your head up [Marcus].”

The Metropolitan Police have announced that they are looking into the racist insults aimed at Sancho, Rashford and Saka, tweeting: “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the Euro 2020 final.

“This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.”

Speaking after the match, Southgate suggested that the abuse was anathema to England’s values as a team. “For some of [the players] to be abused is unforgivable really,” he said.

“I know a lot has come from abroad. People who track those things have been able to explain that. But not all of it.

“It’s just not what we stand for. We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

“We heal together as a team now, and we’re there for them, and I know that 99 per cent of the public will be as well.”

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

378K+
Followers
78K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Manchester United#Fa#Sancho Rashford#Arsenal#Instagram#The Metropolitan Police#Mirror Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAA.V. Club

At the Ted Lasso premiere, Sudeikis wore the names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka—three Black soccer players facing racist abuse in England

Actor Jason Sudeikis, who coaches English soccer players on TV, showed his support for real English players experiencing racist abuse at last night’s Ted Lasso season two premiere. The Saturday Night Live alum wore a sweatshirt with the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo,” bringing attention to the ongoing controversy in the fallout from England’s UEFA European Championship 2020 loss on July 11.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jadon Sancho, the club have confirmed on Friday. Borussia Dortmund had previously confirmed the agreement, stating on July 1 that the transfer fee is "fixed" at €85 million ($99.98m). United also confirmed that the deal had been initially agreed to, subject to a medical after England's participation at Euro 2020.
Society90min.com

Usain Bolt Slams "Unfair" Racist Abuse Directed at England's Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho

Usain Bolt has slammed the "horrible" and "unfair" racist abuse sent to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho following England's Euro 2020 loss to Italy. The trio missed their respective spot-kicks during the shootout at Wembley, allowing Italy to be crowned European champions, and were sent several vile racist messages on social media. And Olympic champion Bolt, lept to the defence of the youngsters while also claiming that he would not have handed them the responsibility of taking the decisive spot kicks.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are asking around to see if clubs are interested in signing Timo Werner after just a year at Stamford Bridge... and may even offer him to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Erling Haaland'

Chelsea are reportedly considering offloading Timo Werner following a woeful season in front of goal - and may use the German to tempt Erling Haaland to the club. The 25-year-old, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig last July for £47.5million, managed just six goals in 35 Premier League games and wasted a hatful of gilt-edged chances during his debut campaign in England.
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea to lodge 'fantasy £135m bid' for Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Chelsea are preparing to test Borussia Dortmund's resolve for striker Erling Haaland with an enormous bid worth around £135m. As first revealed by 90min earlier this month, Chelsea are readying a monster offer for the 20-year-old, despite Dortmund's public insistence that they are not interested in listening to bids for Haaland this summer.
SoccerTribal Football

Erling Haaland returns to Borussia Dortmund preseason training

Erling Haaland returns to Borussia Dortmund for preseason training. Norway international striker Haaland was back for his first day of preseason training at Borussia Dortmund on Monday. Haaland enjoyed a light hitout, with some ball work. Haaland enjoyed an impressive season last term with Dortmund - his first full campaign...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

On Erling Haaland

Like most of you I would love Erling Haaland to sign for Chelsea. Like most of you I am also sick of the constant disection of Haaland non-news on social media. What really suprises me is that none of the bloggers etc. (that I have followed) have considered the following.

Comments / 0

Community Policy