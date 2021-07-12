‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ review: Episode four continues to build on season six’s momentum

Wow. This season is tight as hell. As resident Drag Race statistician Ra’Jah O’Hara points out up top, there have thus far been five different challenge winners in five different episodes. And at the end of this episode, we add yet another unique winner to that lineup: our reigning supreme Kylie Sonique Love. For those of you who are mathematically challenged, that makes six unique winners in as many eps. Exciting! I’ll admit: I was skeptical of this cast when the season was first announced, but I think the lack of a clear front-runner is proving to be quite compelling and a great step in the right direction for this particular branch of the franchise. Past iterations of All Stars have at times felt like a march toward the inevitable crowning of a clear fan favorite (e.g., Chad, Shea, Alaska). But the relative evenness of this cast is making for exciting television and some unexpected narratives. Okay, now that I’ve started with a bit of praise, it’s time to layer on the criticism portion of this low-carb compliment sandwich. A “compliment tartine,” if you will.