‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ review: Episode four continues to build on season six’s momentum

By Cullen McCurry, Contributor
utdailybeacon.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 8, Paramount+ premiered the fourth episode of the sixth installment of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Building on the momentum established in the first three episodes, episode four began with a bang, where the queens’ votes from the previous week revealed the closest vote in All Stars her-story.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series three CONFIRMED: everything we know so far

It’s only been a matter of months since the absolutely iconic second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK came to an end and Lawrence Chaney took home the crown, but there’s exciting news for fans of the show (so, basically all of us then) as it’s been confirmed that it will return for a third series THIS YEAR.
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

Teaser Trailer Released for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season Three

Don’t step off the runway just yet! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series. Paired with the soundtrack of RuPaul’s song “Category Is,” the short video features the hands of the season three queens. With perfect claw-like manicures, I might add. The trailer confirms series three will premiere in Fall 2021.
TV ShowsVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Ryan Murphy’s Law

Wow. This season is tight as hell. As resident Drag Race statistician Ra’Jah O’Hara points out up top, there have thus far been five different challenge winners in five different episodes. And at the end of this episode, we add yet another unique winner to that lineup: our reigning supreme Kylie Sonique Love. For those of you who are mathematically challenged, that makes six unique winners in as many eps. Exciting! I’ll admit: I was skeptical of this cast when the season was first announced, but I think the lack of a clear front-runner is proving to be quite compelling and a great step in the right direction for this particular branch of the franchise. Past iterations of All Stars have at times felt like a march toward the inevitable crowning of a clear fan favorite (e.g., Chad, Shea, Alaska). But the relative evenness of this cast is making for exciting television and some unexpected narratives. Okay, now that I’ve started with a bit of praise, it’s time to layer on the criticism portion of this low-carb compliment sandwich. A “compliment tartine,” if you will.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Drag Race España’ Episode 8 Premiere?

After an epic first season that saw a lot of queens do things we’ve never seen before, Drag Race España is approaching the finish line. Soon all we’ll have are the memories, memories of Inti peacing out before she could get got by production, memories of Dovima Nurmi sacrificing herself to save Sagittaria, memories of Arantxa’s eyelashes and Drag Vulcano’s platform shoes… What a journey we’ve all been on together, and it’s about to come to an end. Who will be the first Drag Race superstar of Spain? We’re about to find out!
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK fans overjoyed at news show will soon return

Fans throughout the UK have been reacting to the news that RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning much sooner than they had anticipated.Yesterday (July 19), details were released of the show’s forthcoming third season, which will once again air on BBC Three.“This autumn, release the queens,” a post from the UK RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account read, confirming that the show will arrive in just a few months time.It continued: “It’s official, @BBCThree’s #DragRaceUK is ru-turning this year!”A teaser video hinting at the show’s new arrivals was shared along with a further tweet promising that more season three “ru-revels” would...
TV ShowsThe Tab

The best entrance look from every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Okay, hear me out, but the entrance looks on RuPaul’s Drag Race are one of the hardest things to get right. How formal does a queen take it? Is it day drag vibes or is it eleganza extravaganza? Over the seasons we’ve had queens walk in in gowns and queens walk in in… jeans. You can’t always blame the early seasons queens for that though, when RuPaul used to make them get soaked in water or covered in paint and garbage for their first photoshoot challenges. We’ve evolved past them days now, but it’s been a chaotic journey.
TV Showsimdb.com

All Stars 6 Delivers One of the Wildest Eliminations in Drag Race Herstory

The foreshadowing in Episode 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars was about as subtle as Mayhem Miller’s signature smize. From the moment Jan casually mentioned that only two of the remaining queens had yet to win a challenge, all eyes were on Pandora Boxx and Eureka. And when poor Pandy was picked last in this week’s team challenge, you could already see her name appearing in lipstick on the mirror.
CelebritiesBroadway.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Nina West to Lead Hairspray National Tour

Tens across the board for this casting! Andrew Levitt, (a.k.a. drag queen Nina West, who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race), is leading the cast of the upcoming Hairspray national tour as as Edna Turnblad. Newcomers Niki Metcalf and Toneisha Harris wil star as as Tracy Turnblad and Motormouth Maybelle, respectively. The production is helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell. Additional casting will be announced later.
TV & Videosreviewed.com

28 pieces of sickening merch from your favorite 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' queens

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s taken a little over a decade, but RuPaul’s Drag Race is a bonafide global phenomenon. The Emmy-winning series has 13 regular seasons under its belt in the states, as well as spin-offs in the UK, Spain, Canada, Thailand, and Australia. To date there have also been five All-Stars seasons in the U.S., a Vegas revue, a Secret Celebrity spin-off, and absolutely massive yearly fan conventions in New York and LA—and that’s not even including all the global competitions and spin-offs due to be announced any minute now.

