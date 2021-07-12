Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo County to Kick Off Redistricting Process

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbihA_0audNmld00

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors is launching its first public hearing to solicit ideas on how to adjust the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors for the next decade. The public hearings will provide an opportunity for the boundaries between the County’s five supervisorial districts to be reviewed to assure equal population distribution according to the 2020 U.S. Census data, as well as compliance with the Voting Rights Act and state requirements.

The County will kick off its first community engagement event with a public hearing on July 20 at 1:30 pm. The public is invited to provide comments online, in-person, or on the phone, about communities of interest. The public may submit testimony in the following ways:

• Online: Go to slocounty.ca.gov/redistricting and click on “Submit General Public Comment” or “Submit Community of Interest Public Comments”

• In person during the public hearing: Go to slocounty.ca.gov/redistricting for information on how to participate

• Email: redistricting@co.slo.ca.us

• Mail: County Administrative Office, 1055 Monterey Street, Suite D430, San Luis Obispo,

CA 93408 Attn: Redistricting

• Phone: Call 805-781-1085

Public comment on communities of interest for redistricting is important because it determines which neighborhoods and communities will be grouped together for the purposes of electing a member of the Board of Supervisors by district. Residents have the opportunity to provide input on what kind of boundaries should be drawn to best represent their community.

For more info on this process, dates of future hearings, and how you can participate and provide input, visit slocounty.ca.gov/redistricting.

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County.

