Cumberland County, TN

Contractor faces home improvement fraud charge

By Michael Moser
Posted by 
Crossville Chronicle
Crossville Chronicle
 17 days ago

A Crossville painting contractor faces a home improvement fraud charge after being accused by a Cumberland County couple of entering a contract to paint a home, accepting money for the project and then allegedly failing to perform the work.

Michael Sean Green, 35, 361 Village Lane, is charged with the single count of home improvement service provider fraud, according to an arrest report filed by Sheriff’s Cpl. Dustin Jackson.

The couple told investigators that in mid-February they contacted with a man and his girlfriend to paint at their Grace Lane home. A PayPal single payment of $1,318.32 was paid to the girlfriend and later two checks totaling $2,015 was allegedly paid to Green, according to the report.

The work was started around March 23 and was to take about a week. As of April 20, only about $200 worth of work had been done. The couple told investigators that despite numerous attempts, contact with the contractor and his girlfriend were not successful.

On July 5, Green turned himself in to authorities at the Justice Center and was booked and released under $4,000 bond. He will appear in General Sessions Court to respond to the charge.

Crossville Chronicle

Crossville Chronicle

Crossville, TN
