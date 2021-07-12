Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul woman sues Minneapolis after being shot in eye with ‘less-lethal’ round at protest last summer

By MinnPost staff
MinnPost
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Minneapolis police suit. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “A St. Paul woman says she was protesting peacefully outside Minneapolis’ Third Precinct last summer when police shot her in the face with a projectile, causing permanent injury to her eye. … Two days after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, Ana Maria Gelhaye joined the crowds that had amassed outside the south Minneapolis station to protest police brutality. While Gelhaye livestreamed the protest on Facebook, an unknown police officer fired a 40-millimeter ‘less-lethal’ round at her face, according to a lawsuit she has filed in federal court. … The suit, which includes images captured on the livestream of Gelhaye’s bloody eye right after she was shot, alleges that police violated her constitutional rights, including First Amendment protections.”

