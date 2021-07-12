Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland's Glenstone Museum to expand with major Richard Serra acquisition and new pavilion to house it

By Philip Kennicott
Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside the main building at Glenstone, the private museum with sprawling grounds in Potomac, Md., visitors encounter two monumental works by Richard Serra. Slashing across the grass and hillocks is one of the American sculptor's classic oxidized steel-plate works, "Contour 290," and on a plaza near the entrance to the original museum gallery is "Sylvester," one of his torqued ellipses - curved steel plates that create a spiral maze of canted walls. Then, inside the galleries, there are two of his important early pieces from the 1960s.

