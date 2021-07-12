Cancel
NH Mobile Vaccine Van to launch with COVID shots. First stop will be in Portsmouth.

Fosters Daily Democrat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire is launching the Mobile Vaccine Van to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines, and its first stop is planned in Portsmouth. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is partnering with ConvenientMD on the initiative. The NH Mobile Vaccine Van is available upon request for groups of all sizes, and will provide free vaccination clinics in communities across the state, according to health officials.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
MoviesFOXBusiness

Scarlett Johansson files lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’ streaming on Disney+

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of "Black Widow" on its streaming platform, Disney+. The Marvel star, 36, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that Disney breached her contract when the media company simultaneously released the superhero film on both Disney+ (for a $30 fee) and in theaters.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

