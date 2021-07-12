NH Mobile Vaccine Van to launch with COVID shots. First stop will be in Portsmouth.
New Hampshire is launching the Mobile Vaccine Van to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines, and its first stop is planned in Portsmouth. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is partnering with ConvenientMD on the initiative. The NH Mobile Vaccine Van is available upon request for groups of all sizes, and will provide free vaccination clinics in communities across the state, according to health officials.www.fosters.com
