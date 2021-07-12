Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Tech Names To Know

By Jonathan Phillip
Kokomo Perspective
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you believe the return to normalcy is close at hand or far off, tech remains as relevant as ever. As such, it would then make sense that investors are also watching tech stocks closely in the stock market now. Indeed, all this is thanks to the tech industry’s focus on constant innovation and growth. Given the disruptive nature of tech, there would be no shortage of exciting developments in the industry for investors now.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Vestberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Ltd#Blackberry World#Msft#Square Inc#Apple Inc#Aapl#Blackberry Ltd#Bb Rrb#Argus#Cash App#The Cash Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FTC
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Facebook
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after the company...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) shares are trading higher along with other masks, PPE and respiratory product makers after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox. Reports suggested the delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold, the 1918 Spanish flu, smallpox,...
EconomyInvestorPlace

3 Auto Stocks to Buy as They Transition to Tech-Stock Status

Cars and other types of motor vehicles are becoming increasingly high-tech. Containing as much software and semiconductors as nuts and bolts, vehicles these days are like giant computers. From back-up cameras and self-parking features to GPS navigation and voice commands, our cars now operate in ways that were unthinkable just a few years ago. The new innovations has sparked a new conversation about auto stocks, their merits and their future.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Tech Stocks To Watch

Are These Top Tech Stocks Worth Investing In Before August 2021?. Tech stocks continue to shine amidst the current earnings season in the stock market today. After all, consumers and organizations alike are relying on the industry’s offerings more than ever across the board. Like it or not, tech is a major component of all our lives today. This would be the case from our homes and offices to even the systems keeping our core national infrastructures in place. As such, it would make sense that tech companies continue to thrive now. With that in mind, I could see investors eyeing some of the top tech stocks in the stock market as well.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Tech Stocks In Focus: Here Are The Most Trusted Tech Companies

As the prominence of tech stocks grows, trusting their private data to giant technology companies may not be easy for many consumers, particularly those who have fallen prey to hackers. But most companies still command some respect from a majority of people, as IBD and polling partner TechnoMetrica learned in a recent survey.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in August

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 77 points in late morning trading on July 30. North American stocks have waded through a rough patch in the second half of July. Rising inflation, political deadlock in the United States, and the rise of the Delta variant have all had a negative impact on the broader investor outlook. That doesn’t mean that investors should all withdraw from the market.
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Amazon, Pinterest fall; Charter, DexCom rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Amazon.com Inc., down $272.33 to $3,327.59. The internet retail giant reported weak second-quarter revenue and gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast. Pinterest Inc., down $13.14 to $58.90. The digital pinboard and shopping tool reported disappointing user growth...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 2 Tech Stocks to Buy During an Economic Boom

Small businesses have a record number of job openings, indicating confidence is high. As the recovery matures, the addressable market for these companies should increase. Both fast-growing stocks are owned by one of the world's most famous tech investors. Record low interest rates, trillions of dollars in government stimulus spending,...
StocksInvestorPlace

Big Tech Is Dead. It’s Time to Buy These New Tech Stocks.

China’s Big Tech crackdown is a very serious action that has me thinking about this country’s own Big Tech landscape…. Particularly, it got me thinking about Big Tech’s U.S. dominance…. Is Big Tech really untouchable? Are they really these enormous monopolies that have no chance of being overthrown?. My answer...
MarketsKokomo Perspective

Top Health Care Stocks To Buy Now? 4 For Your Watchlist

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy As We Head Into August?. Health care stocks have been popular among investors in the stock market over the past year. As we continue to combat coronavirus and its variants, health care services remain an essential service. Recently, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors, especially in crowded places. Naturally, this updated guideline comes amid a surge in COVID cases as the highly contagious Delta variant has become more prevalent. Well, unfortunately, the crisis is not over and investors are well aware of it.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 Vaccine Stocks For Your List

Check Out These 3 Top Vaccine Stocks In The Stock Market Today. While some parts of the world look toward post-pandemic life, investors may not want to discount vaccine stocks just yet. Indeed, this part of the stock market today remains relevant as ever throughout the current pandemic. This would be due to numerous variants of concern (VoC) emerging from the initial coronavirus strain globally now. As a result, some of the major names in the vaccine industry now are looking into additional booster shots. The likes of which would serve to bolster immunity towards newer variants.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,235 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hoylecohen LLC Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 319,125 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy