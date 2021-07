In the latest issue of AARP Magazine, "Knives Out" actor Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her 25-year-old, recently out transgender daughter, Ruby. As part of the intimate profile, Curtis describes her life as a constant "metamorphosis," letting go of "old ideas" and embracing change. Thus, she describes watching with her husband Christopher Guest "in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." Curtis told the magazine Ruby is a computer gaming editor who will be marrying her fiance next year, and that Curtis will officiate the wedding.