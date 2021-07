It can depend on where you live, where you play, and even your academic record. Traditionally, college football and basketball coaches most often look to high schools to award scholarships and assemble their teams. For men’s hockey, however, the path to a college scholarship isn’t as cut-and-dried. In addition to developing the ability to compete at the collegiate level, your chances to land a hockey scholarship can depend on where you live, where you’ve played, and even your academic record. If a hockey scholarship is your goal, you have several options and variables to consider.