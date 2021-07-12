Cancel
Bonneville County, ID

Man arrested for aggravated assault

 17 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of 115 th E. and Swan Valley Highway to a reported weapons offense Sunday around 7 p.m.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the reporting party and their three kids who had been riding a 4-wheeler around their property and in nearby fields.

As the kids were returning to their residence, they noticed a man following them in a pickup to where he drove through their back yard and over some sprinklers.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Frank E. Cloud, apparently started yelling at the kids for driving across his and using obscenities.

The kids told deputies they got scared and began to drive away as Cloud continued to yell obscenities at them, and as they were driving away, they observed Cloud pull a handgun from his pocket and fire it into the ground.

Deputies could see vehicle tracks in the backyard that peeled up the grass as well as damage to sprinkler pipe in the back yard consistent with statements made by the witnesses.

Deputies made contact with Cloud at his residence, who admitted he was upset with the kids riding the 4-wheeler across his property and not wearing helmets.

Cloud told deputies the road they were using was an access road that goes through his property to a neighbor’s field, and he was tired of them driving up and down it at a high rate of speed.

When asked, Cloud denied using or having any firearm when he confronted the kids and the sound they heard must have been from kicking his pickup door. Cloud also told deputies he slammed the door to his pickup and claimed that was the noise mistaken for a gunshot.

When asked, Cloud told deputies he owned several guns, but continued to deny having one in his possession during the confrontation, telling deputies multiple versions of what had taken place.

Cloud was then placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

The sheriff's office reports he was not booked for misdemeanor obstructing. His spouse, who was intoxicated and interfering with the situation, was cited and released for misdemeanor obstructing.

The post Man arrested for aggravated assault appeared first on Local News 8 .

