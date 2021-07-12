Cancel
Annapolis, MD

ASO is Back on Stage to Celebrate 60 Years

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnapolis, MD - Live music is back on stage! Celebrate 60! Live it up Live! Join the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra in celebrating 60 glorious years as they return to the stage with you back in the audience! The best way you can show your support is to subscribe to ASO's season of concerts and join them in the audience. Maryland Hall is safe for Concerts All of ASO's musicians and staff are fully vaccinated and ready to welcoming you to the clean, safe and welcoming environment of the Maryland Hall.

