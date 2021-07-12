Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. okays liquefied petroleum gas exports to Venezuela

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNMqD_0audN4D200
The Treasury Department is pictured in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday authorized shipments to Venezuela of liquefied petroleum gas, mainly used in the OPEC nation as cooking fuel and currently in short supply, causing people to burn large amounts of wood.

The U.S. Treasury Department authorized through July 8, 2022, some exports and re-exports of the gas, known as LPG, to Venezuela that had not been permitted by executive orders in 2018 and 2019 during the Trump administration.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control, part of the Treasury Department, issued a license allowing shipments of the gas in transactions involving the government of Venezuela, state energy company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) or any entity in which PDVSA owns a 50% or greater interest. The license does not allow any payment-in-kind of oil or oil products, OFAC said.

Many people in Venezuela burn LPG for cooking fuel but it has become scarce as the country's economy has collapsed. U.S. sanctions on PDVSA have choked investments in its refining network, leading more people to burn wood for fuel and to long lines for diesel and gasoline.

The increase in wood burning can boost respiratory problems from the smoke, raise temperatures in cities and put environmental stress on lands already experiencing deforestation from fires and lumber demand for home construction.

The Biden administration retained Trump-era sanctions on PDVSA to pressure Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington accuses of rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election. The Biden administration has sought more input from allies and trading partners as it seeks to put the country on a path to fair elections.

LPG is a group of gases including propane, normal butane and isobutane.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquefied Petroleum Gas#Petroleum#Government Of Venezuela#Lpg#The Treasury Department#Petroleos De Venezuela#Pdvsa#Ofac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Sanctions put Citgo at disadvantage to rivals

Sanctions barring U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude put refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp at a disadvantage to better-financed rivals, the board chair named by Venezuela's political opposition for state oil company PDVSA said. Many refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast - including Citgo's facilities in Texas and Louisiana - were designed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Mexican fuel cargo for Cuba is sovereign decision, president says

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Tuesday asserted his country's right to send fuel to Cuba and said U.S. sanctions on the island were "inhumane," after a diesel cargo shipped by Mexico's state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos arrived in Cuba's Havana port. Mexico's left-leaning President Andres Manuel...
Aerospace & Defensetrust.org

Venezuela says U.S. military plane violated its airspace

CARACAS, July 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela's armed forces said on Friday that a U.S. military plane violated its airspace along the South American country's border with Colombia in what it said was a "flagrant provocation." Venezuela, whose socialist government is under heavy sanctions from Washington, has on several occasions in...
Industryjwnenergy.com

Venezuela snubs U.S. sanctions with first oil import this year

Venezuela’s state-owned oil company imported a key component needed to achieve its goal of almost tripling crude production, defying U.S. efforts to isolate the Maduro regime’s grip on power. The supertanker Rene is discharging a hydrocarbon known as condensate at the Venezuelan port of Jose, according to a document seen...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Venezuela ignores U.S. sanctions in quest to increase oil output

(Bloomberg) --Venezuela’s state-owned oil company imported a key component needed to achieve its goal of almost tripling crude production, defying U.S. efforts to isolate the Maduro regime’s grip on power. The supertanker Rene is discharging a hydrocarbon known as condensate at the Venezuelan port of Jose, according to a document...
POTUSNPR

U.S.-German Deal Will Lead To The Completion Of Russian Gas Pipeline

The U.S. and Germany have reached an agreement that will allow a Russian gas pipeline to be finished. The two countries have been fighting for a long time over Nord Stream 2. But now Ukraine is worried. NPR's Jackie Northam explains why. JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: The Nord Stream 2 natural...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

U.S. Number 1 Producer of Petroleum and Natural Gas

The oil and gas industry in the U.S. produced the most petroleum and natural gas than in any other country during 2020, easily outpacing Russia and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, crude oil exports from the U.S. reached a record high last year. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Department of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Nigerian lawmakers clear landmark petroleum bill [Gas in Transition]

The draft legislation aims to spur investment in exploration and production, particularly for natural gas. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. It would appear that the struggle against overly complicated and restrictive regulations governing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry has finally come to an end. The Nigerian parliament has at last passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been under deliberation since 2008. PIB was passed on July 1, 2021, by both the upper and lower chambers of Nigeria’s parliament. Days after PIB’s passage, top officials within the Muhammadu Buhari administration stated that the president would sign the bill into law before the end of the year. But first, the versions passed by each chamber must be harmonised. A key aspect of the bill is that it will establish a new framework to govern the development of natural gas. The current legislation is focused on oil and largely overlooks gas. But now gas will be treated clearly as a separate resource, in line with the Buhari administration’s efforts to expand the role of gas in the Nigerian economy. The government’s national gas expansion programme (NGEP) seeks to increase domestic use of gas in areas like power generation, industry, cooking and vehicle transport. As the world shifts towards cleaner energy in the face of climate change, Nigeria is working to maximise the use of its gas resources in order to reap both environmental and economic benefits. Wh...
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Natural Gas Production and Exports Show Growth

Natural gas prices broke through the $4 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) level this week as production levels across the U.S. continued to set records as did exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange languished around $1.70 Mcf range in 2020 until...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

U.S. crude oil exports reached record levels in 2020, remain high in 2021

WASHINGTON - Despite volatility in global oil markets, U.S. crude oil exports reached a record high in 2020. So far this year (as of July 9, 2021), U.S. crude oil exports have averaged 3.00 million barrels per day (bpd). The most recent four-week rolling average of U.S. crude oil exports reached 3.51 million bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy