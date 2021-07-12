Cancel
Drake Bell Shares 1st Video With Son After Sentencing in Attempted Child Endangerment Case: ‘Jam Sesh’

Hours after Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation for attempted child endangerment, the actor posted the first video of his son via social media.

“Father son jam mesh,” the Drake & Josh alum, 35, captioned a Monday, July 12, Instagram video of himself playing the piano and singing while the little one wobbled on his lap. During one song, Bell’s son laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xakhw_0audMuTa00
Drake Bell with his son insetted. Courtesy of Drake Bell/Instagram; Shutterstock

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that in addition to probation, the California native was sentenced to 200 hours of community service in California. Bell also cannot have any contact with the victim, and the California probation department will determine whether he must register as a sex offender.

“I just want to say today that I accept this claim because my conduct was wrong,” the “Find a Way” singer said during the hearing. “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I take this matter very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

The alleged incident took place in December 2017 when Bell was in Cleveland, Ohio, for a performance.

“Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim,” Tyler Sinclair, spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement. “The investigation also revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.”

The former Nickelodeon star was arraigned last month and charged with two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. After pleading not guilty, Bell later changed his plea, pleading guilty to both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQbW2_0audMuTa00
Drake Bell with his son. Courtesy of Drake Bell/Instagram

That same month, the Amanda Show alum confirmed that he had married Janet Von Schmeling and secretly welcomed a baby boy.

“In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” the songwriter wrote via Twitter in Spanish on June 29. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

The All That alum’s tweet came one day after he and his wife were photographed celebrating his 35th birthday at Disneyland. Bell held his son while walking around the theme park, and the little one matched his dad in a red T-shirt.

