Business Marketing Session with Marissa Nance

Successful marketing professionals develop innovative solutions, products and services that meet and exceed customer needs. As a marketing and business analytics student, you will build your knowledge of brand communications, supply chains and logistics, consumer behavior, market research, and international marketing. You will employ digital marketing strategies and analytics to promote brand awareness. You will increase your understanding of consumers, markets, market research techniques and marketing strategies. You will learn to use data to make practical marketing decisions for a company, solving problems and improving efficiency through data-driven insight, managerial strategies and clear communication.
