Business Marketing Session with Marissa Nance

By Essence
Essence
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarissa Nance, CEO of Native Tongue Communications, shares inspirational business marketing advice with the Build Your Legacy Contest finalists. Visit essence.com/yourlegacy by Thursday, July 15th to vote for the Black woman entrepreneur you think should win the Build Your Legacy Grand Prize.

