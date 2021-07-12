Cancel
Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena and More Walk Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Runway Show

By Sophia Vilensky
US Magazine
Cover picture for the articleBack at it! After a year majorly lacking in parties, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach with an exciting bash. At the Saturday, July 10, event, models such as Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. Golden Barbie if you follow her on Instagram) and Natalie Marideuna sipped VOSA Spirits after walking the runway. The party — which was hosted at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club — brought together “a roster of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search hopefuls and Rookies who will be featured in the 2021 issue,” according to a press release.

