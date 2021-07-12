Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena and More Walk Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Runway Show

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.