Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

John R. Mellen Jr.

By REFLECTOR
Norwalk Reflector
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — John R. Mellen Jr., 74, Sandusky, slipped the bounds of earth on July 9, 2021. He was born on Dec. 3, 1946, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late John Robert and Patricia (Treacy) Mellen. John joined a service family who finally settled in Milan, Ohio. John attended St. Paul Grade School and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1964, attended Bowling Green State University, served in U.S. Army then returning to Kent State University after service. He worked for Hug Concrete in Norwalk and then Oglesby as a concrete finisher. John was a man for all seasons, camping in national forests, exploring the sky with his telescope, hiking and photographing the metroparks, investigating gemology, studying the DOW and caring for and enjoying his “vehicle."

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
State
New Jersey State
Sandusky, OH
Obituaries
City
Marion, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
State
Arizona State
City
Dublin, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Milan, OH
City
Huron, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
Person
John
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#St Paul Grade School#St Paul High School#U S Army#Kent State University#Hug Concrete#Dow#Bath#Dayton#St Anthony#Plum Brook Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy