Fr. Stephanos Dalianis received particular attention during the pandemic when he gave video testimony of his nearly half a century of service at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in West Attica, which is famous among Orthodox Christians for treating the leprosy of Saint Nikephoros the Leper and Elder Eumenios Saridakis, who served as parish priest there for the lepers during his life and with whom Fr. Stephanos served behind the altar and who was his spiritual father.