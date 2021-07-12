Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Michelle Yeoh Cast In ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

By Adam Grunther
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michelle Yeoh will star in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will be the upcoming prequel series to hit fantasy action drama television series The Witcher. Declan De Barra will serve as the showrunner for the series. Other confirmed actors for the show include Jodie Turner-Smith and Laurence O’Fuarain. The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, which was then adapted into a massively popular video game. The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the events of the original series, meaning that actors from the main show like Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey and Anna Shaffer will likely not appear in it. In addition to the upcoming prequel series, an anime film set in the world of The Witcher is also said to be in development.

uinterview.com

Comments / 0

uInterview.com

uInterview.com

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest entertainment news & interviews!

 https://uinterview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Anna Shaffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Book Series#Blood#Television Series#Crazy Rich Asians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Michelle Yeoh joined Avatar 2 to work with James Cameron

Michelle Yeoh says the prospect of working with director James Cameron was a major reason behind her joining the cast of 'Avatar 2'. Michelle Yeoh joined 'Avatar 2' as he was desperate to work with director James Cameron. The 58-year-old actress will play Dr. Karina Mogue in the upcoming sci-fi...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Michelle Yeoh Talks Her “Shang-Chi” Role

Aside from the “What If” series next month, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” movie. Boasting the first Asian superhero to join the MCU, Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton assembled a largely Asian cast for the feature which stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.
MoviesCollider

Michelle Yeoh on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ Marvel's ‘Shang-Chi,’ and James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequels

With director Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Michelle Yeoh about being part of the action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Chloe Coleman, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.
Collider

‘Shang-Chi’ Actress Michelle Yeoh Says She Plays a “Guardian of a Mythical City” in the Marvel Movie

Fans are still reeling from the repercussions of that Loki season finale, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to grow even bigger with the films on tap for release later this year – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The former will find the first Asian superhero joining the MCU with Simu Liu bringing the titular character to life. And while the story for Shang-Chi is still fairly under wraps, director Destin Daniel Cretton filled out the ensemble with a largely Asian cast that promises to further diversify the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Michelle Yeoh Teases Her Character Is A “Guardian Of A Mythical City”

With Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings one of the stars of the film, arriving later this year, has discussed how she fits into the story of the upcoming martial arts movie. While official plot details are still being kept secret, Michelle Yeoh revealed in an interview...
Movieslrmonline.com

Shang-Chi Character Details Revealed By Michelle Yeoh

Shang-Chi character details revealed by Michelle Yeoh!. Veteran actress Yeoh is of course appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And no, that does not mean former Guardian of the Galaxy Aleta Ogord is making an appearance in Shang-Chi. Here Yeoh will be playing a character she says is the guardian of a mythical land. Yeoh recently spoke to Collider and had this to say about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ Trailer: Netflix Unveils Voice Cast & Characters For Anime Series

“Witchers are rogues without virtues, true diaboloical creations worth only for killing. There is no place amidst honest men for them…” And so begins the teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Netflix also revealed the voice cast for the anime origin story. The Divergent Series star Theo James voices Vesemir, Lara Pulver is Tetra, Graham McTavish is Deglan and Mary McDonnell is Lady Zerbst. You can see character photos below.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

The Witcher Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Teaser Breakdown

The Witcher is an American Polish drama series. It is based on a series of books called “The Witcher” which is written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The TV Series is based on a landmass called “The Continent”, which is inspired by the medieval period. The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at different times, exploring the events that led their characters before eventually leading into a single timeline focusing on the Nilfgaard invaders.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star joins Exorcist reboot along with original cast member

The Exorcist reboot has added two stars to its cast, including one who appeared in the original 1973 movie by William Friedkin. William Peter Blatty's iconic novel is getting another big-screen treatment, this time from Halloween's David Gordon Green and with an updated spin on the story horror fans have come to know and fear.
Movies1051thebounce.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: New Trailer Teases How Original Cast is Involved

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE - Official Trailer 2 (HD) He came out here for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November.Visit our site:https://www.Gho... Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Still Images. The Ecto-1 in Columbia Pictures' GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Podcast (Logan Kim) in Columbia...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Spoilers For August 2021

Steffy and Finn will finally tie the knot, coming up this month on The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B). Also, Finn will make a stunning discovery and clues will drop about his biological parents. Meanwhile, Brooke will be conflicted when she finds out Ridge has formed an alliance with Justin. Plus, will Carter and Quinn’s secret affair be uncovered? Learn more below in the B&B spoilers for August 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy