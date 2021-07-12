Michelle Yeoh Cast In ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Michelle Yeoh will star in The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will be the upcoming prequel series to hit fantasy action drama television series The Witcher. Declan De Barra will serve as the showrunner for the series. Other confirmed actors for the show include Jodie Turner-Smith and Laurence O’Fuarain. The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, which was then adapted into a massively popular video game. The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the events of the original series, meaning that actors from the main show like Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey and Anna Shaffer will likely not appear in it. In addition to the upcoming prequel series, an anime film set in the world of The Witcher is also said to be in development.