Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Willie Nelson’s Darkest Days — Secret History of Country Music Podcast

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Willie Nelson has lived 89 years, and many of them have been extremely difficult. But nothing was more devastating than what happened to him 30 years ago this winter. This season finale episode of the Secret History of Country Music podcast explores the death of Willie Nelson's son Billy, who died by suicide on Christmas Eve 1991. It's not a story with much mystery — William Hugh Nelson Jr. had some demons that caught up to him, even if no one predicted it.

witl.com

Comments / 0

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret History#The Associated Press#Townsquare Media#Taste Of Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson’s Story to Be Told in New Docuseries

The life and music of Willie Nelson will be covered extensively in an upcoming docuseries. Willie Nelson and Family, produced by Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen, is currently being filmed with the participation of the country legend and his family. Developed by Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents Founder and Chief Creative Officer Keith Wortman, Willie Nelson and Family is being directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. The series will feature the singer, his family, and friends in a variety of locales, including Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York. With access to the singer’s archives, directors are...
Celebritieswbyz94.com

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and more to headline ‘Farm Aid 2021’

Last year’s Farm Aid took place virtually due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but this year ‘Farm Aid 2021’ will be held live on Sept. 25 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Country music icon Willie Nelson leads the lineup, along with the legendary Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and...
Texas Stateharrisondaily.com

'Vote them out': Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Willie Nelson Career Retrospective Docuseries in the Works

Country music icon Willie Nelson will be the subject of a docuseries from filmmakers Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. The project, titled Willie Nelson and Family, is in production. It will delve into the Red Headed Stranger’s life and long career as a singer and songwriter. Nelson is actively participating in the production and has allowed Zimny — a frequent collaborator with another music legend, Bruce Springsteen — and Moverman (The Messenger, Bad Education) access to his archives.
MusicEffingham Radio

Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid To Return This Fall With Live Audience

Willie Nelson‘s Farm Aid 2021 is scheduled for September 25th and this year it will return to taking place before a live audience. The event will be held at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (July 23rd). Last year's event was virtual due to the pandemic.
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Willie Nelson announces in-person Farm Aid 2021

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price to headline Farm Aid 2021. Farm Aid’s annual festival — a full day of music, family farmers, HOMEGROWN food and a HOMEGROWN Village with agrarian experiences — is returning to Hartford, Connecticut, this year live and in-person on Saturday, September 25th at Xfinity Theatre.
MoviesCMT

Production Is “Well Underway” on New “Willie Nelson and Family” Docuseries

As noted via a press release, production is “well underway” in “the deep-rooted Nelson locales of Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York” on Willie Nelson and Family, reported to be the “definitive docuseries” on the life and times of Willie Nelson. Emmy Award and Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny and Academy Award-nominated & Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Oren Moverman are co-directors on what will be a multi-part docuseries. Nelson, along with his family and friends, will provide exclusive participation and unprecedented levels of access to his archives.
Theater & DanceMySanAntonio

$20 concerts are coming to the Bay Area, including Willie Nelson

In an era where fans have had to shell out over $250 for a Beyonce concert (it is Beyonce, but still) the idea of $20 tickets seems like a dream. Country legend Willie Nelson is coming to the Bay on Oct. 23. Whether you know the lyrics to “On the Road Again” by heart, or want to slow dance to “Crazy”, this event can not be missed.
Champaign, ILPosted by
American Songwriter

Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers & More to Join Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp for Live Farm Aid Return

After the virtual presentation as On The Road Livestream in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Farm Aid 2021 returns as an in-person event on September 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The longstanding event will be headlined by board members, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price — who just became the first female artist elected to the Farm Aid board in April.
MusicSFGate

Remembering Dusty Hill, by ZZ Top's Longtime Publicist: 'He Was a Star and Also Literally an Average Joe'

Industry veteran Bob Merlis has been involved with publicity efforts on behalf of ZZ Top for the better part of four decades of the band’s 50+ year existence. He was publicity director at Warner Bros. Records when the group signed with that label in the late 1970s and estimates that he’s seen them perform more than 120 times over the years. Here, he remembers Dusty Hill, the group’s bassist since 1970, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.

Comments / 0

Community Policy