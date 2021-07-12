Album Review: Deap Vally – American Cockroach
Since their 2016 LP Femejism, Los Angeles-based rock duo Deap Vally has done plenty to remain productive. Most notably, last year, lead singer and guitarist Lindsey Troy and drummer and vocalist Julie Edwards teamed up with well-known psychedelic rock group The Flaming Lips to create Deap Lips, an unexpected but playfully experimental collaborative album. The duo also released an EP, Digital Dream, in February 2021 that featured collaborations with Soko, Warpaint’s jennylee, Peaches and KT Tunstall. Now, the group has returned with their latest EP, American Cockroach, a four-track release that suggests that the duo is testing the waters before they make their next stylistic move.music.mxdwn.com
