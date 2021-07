Purdue Field Crop Extension Plant Pathologist Darcy Telenko joined us on the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast last week to discuss corn and soybean diseases. In soybeans, “We have seen a little bit of frogeye,” says Telenko. “So, frogeye is one disease we would put a fungicide out to control, particularly if you have a variety that is susceptible. So, we’ve seen some activity so get out and scout. We have seen a little bit of downy mildew and brown spot. Generally, we don’t put fungicides out to control those, but they are there and active.”