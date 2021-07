Throughout the last few weeks, fans have been anticipating the release of Kanye West's brand new album DONDA. Of course, Kanye ended up delaying the release until August 6th, much to the chagrin of fans all around the world. Regardless, the album is, indeed, on the way and we should have some new tracks as of next week. In the meantime, there have been plenty of great releases, and we are proud to present some of them on our weekly "Fire Emoji" playlist.