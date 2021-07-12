Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers take swing on Bryant University RHP Tyler Mattison in Round 4 of MLB draft

Detroit Free Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers selected Bryant University pitcher Tyler Mattison with their fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft. Mattison, 21, was chosen No. 104 overall. He is the fifth player drafted by the Tigers, following high school pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 3 overall), Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden (No. 32), high school infielder Izaac Pacheco (No. 39) and Alabama right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith (No. 74).

