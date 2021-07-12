Cancel
John Stamos reacts to viral pic of Ashley Olsen hiking with a machete and a drink

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Stamos is as confused as the rest of us about the viral photo of his former "Full House" co-star Ashley Olsen hiking in the woods with a machete in one hand and a drink in the other. Stamos, 57, was nonplussed when asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush...

www.today.com

John Stamos
Sinatra
Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb
Ashley Olsen
#Machete#The Today Newsletter#Yeezy
