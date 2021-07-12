Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Little Caesars releases plant-based pepperoni topping for pizza that is not at all plant-based

By Jerilyn Jordan
MetroTimes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the garb worn by the Little Caesars' mascot, who we have to assume is the Little Caesar, it's perhaps no big surprise that the pizza chain restaurant — and home to the $5 Hot-N-Ready — is the latest to get in on the ever-growing plant-based, meat-free lifestyle. Just look at his deliciously green little laurel wreath!

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pepperoni Pizza#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#The Little Caesar#Field Roast#Slices N Sticks#Crazy Bread#Littlecaesars Com#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesnowhabersham.com

Bacon cheeseburger tater tot casserole

I shall begin this Dishing Up Memories with an admission of guilt, while I love potatoes, baked, mashed, sliced, diced, and in the form of french fries or hash browns, my all-time favorite is tater tots. I’m not even sure why or where that comes from. I know we occasionally...
RecipesDaily Times

Get Grilling This Summer with Plant-Based Sides

Grilling gives summertime a special meaning for many people — especially when it comes to food. Those savory whiffs of barbecuing might call to mind burgers and drumsticks, but don’t forget the sweet smell of seared, steamed or skewered garden-fresh vegetables to make those colorful, flavorful side dishes too. This...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Will Popeyes’ new chicken nuggets cause a ruckus?

Popeyes released its newest menu item this week: chicken nuggets. While an announcement like this wouldn’t seem like a big deal at other chains, it’s hard not to think about the sheer chaos the Popeyes chicken sandwich initially caused just two short years ago. Not to mention the tidal wave effect it had on the fast food industry as a whole, because in 2021, we’re still catching up on trying as many chicken sandwiches as we can. Man, my jaws are getting tired.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
George Vandervalk

Plant-based dining options in St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Sometimes it is difficult for vegetarians, vegans, or some people who want to try the food to find a plant-based dining restaurant. But, do not worry! Because St. Louis provides vegan restaurants you will love. Here is the list of vegan restaurants in the St. Louis neighborhood.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Panda Express joins the plant-based meat party with newfangled Orange Chicken

As more and more fast-food burger joints trudge forth into the plant-based meat scene, consumers may ask: what about the chicken, dawg? Given the recent launch of Beyond’s chicken tenders, it seems that palatable meatless chicken is the next frontier in veg-friendly fast food. And now, on the tail of the tenders announcement, Beyond is cooking up a massive chicken partnership: a plant-based version of Panda Express’ signature Orange Chicken.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Impossible Foods Unveiling Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Next Week

Impossible Foods will unveil a new plant-based chicken nugget product next week, with plans to launch to launch it at restaurants in the fall, according to a story on Bloomberg this morning. The nugget will be made from soy protein and sunflower oil, but will not include heme, an ingredient used in its plant-based burgers to make them “bleed.”
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Gluten-Free Plant-Based Pies

These new Raised Gluten Free pies are arriving for the 2021 summer season to provide consumers with a way to indulge their sweet tooth in a free-from manner. The pies come in the form of the Blueberry Bliss and the Southern Peach flavors, which are both characterized by their plant-based recipes that make them both 100% vegan and allergy friendly. The pies maintain a sweet filling and delicate pastry crust to make them the perfect option to serve for dessert this summer.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

Free Plant-Based Lattes at NotCo Cafes Around the City

Are you a coffee connoisseur, latte lover or caffeine craver? For this month only, plant-based milk NotMilk™ is partnering with 100+ independently owned NYC coffee shops to give FREE cold brew lattes made with NotMilk to New Yorkers like you!. You read that right, FREE cold brew lattes with NotMilk...
El Segundo, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Beyond Meat Launches Plant-Based Chicken Tenders

El Segundo-based Beyond Meat Inc. has launched its version of plant-based chicken tenders, and the product is expected to be available this month at some 400 restaurants locations nationwide. Pasadena-based Absolute Brands’. pickup-only concepts Bad Mutha Clucka and Jailbird, as well as its Dog Haus locations, are among the brands...
CharitiesTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Combination Lunches

Let's Plate! is introducing itself to the world with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for its affordable and nutritious combination lunches for kids. The plant-powered meals are available in high-quality varieties like pepperoni cheese pizza, a ham & cheese cracker stacker and PB&J, each of which lets kids play a part in assembling their own meals.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Mexican Menus

Baja Fresh wants to make its menu more accessible to vegetarians, which is why it has debuted three new dishes made with plant-based Impossible meat. The new lineup of Impossible dishes gives consumers a way to enjoy some of their favorite Mexican dishes, without the meat. A star dish from the new lineup is the Impossible Taco Combo, which consists of three tacos filled with Impossible meat and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, Baja salsa, and cotija cheese. There's also the Fuego Impossible Burrito, which combines Impossible meat with black beans, melted jack cheese, guacamole, Diablo salsa, Six Chiles salsa, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, and sour cream, all in a soft flour tortilla. Finally, there's an Impossible Bowl, which combines Baja rice topped with Impossible meat, roasted veggies, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortilla strips.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Ways to Make Burritos and Fajitas!

Burritos and fajitas, both with ties to Mexican cuisine, are fun foods to prepare and devour. They are very versatile, and you can make them just how you like them. All you need are some tortillas, veggies, beans, and a few favorite toppings. Technically, burritos are made by filling a...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Protein Cereals

The new Rx Cereal products are arriving on store shelves to help offer avid fans of the RxBar protein snacks with a satiating way to start off the day. The cereal is packed with premium ingredients like brown rice, fruit and almonds with 11 to 12-grams of plant-based protein per serving along with three to four-grams of fiber. The cereal comes in three flavors including Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond and Strawberry.
RecipesFood Beast

This Vegan Shawarma Straight From Lebanon Is A Plant-Based Dream

"Vegan shawarma is an insult, just have a salad," was the first comment left on this photo from @nogarlicnonions' Instagram account. A bit puzzling since shawarma is, for the most part, beloved, and to have it as a plant-based option for even more folks to enjoy would be an even bigger win for everyone.
AgricultureOne Green Planet

Nestle Working on Entering Plant-Based Meat Market

According to Bloomberg, Future Meat Technologies Ltd. and Nestle SA have teamed together to bring alternative meat to the mass market. Environmental and health concerns attached to traditional animal meat have prompted more consumers to stray from eating “conventional animal products.” Now, Nestle has stepped into the plant protein game as a response.
RecipesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Get schooled in plant-based cooking

Plant-based eating is much more than eating salads every day. Here are some cookbooks that can give you the inspiration and know-how you need to make a delicious variety of plant-based meals. “Forks Over Knives,” by Del Sroufe – This cookbook is all about shifting the mentality from what you...
Recipespurewow.com

35 High-Protein Vegan Recipes That Are Satisfying and Totally Plant-Based

You’ve committed to upping your protein intake—it’s essential to muscle-building and hormone production, plus you could use the energy boost. But you don’t eat meat, dairy, eggs or any other animal products. Is it possible to follow a vegan diet and still pack your meals with protein? Yep, with tofu, quinoa, beans, nut butters and nut milks (and even some fruits, vegetables and grains), there are plenty of vegan and plant-based meals to choose from. From braised chickpeas to mac and cheese (really!), these high-protein vegan recipes are sure to keep you satisfied.
RecipesOne Green Planet

15 Plant-Based Recipes to Make in Your Blender!

Donuts and pancakes made in a blender? Who would have thought! Check out these 15 recipes that you can make in your blender today!. We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy! And, don’t forget to check out our Dessert Archives!
LifestylePosted by
92.9 NIN

Plant-Based Favorites of the Editors: What to Buy This Week

Every week, it seems there are more amazing, interesting, and delicious plant-based products hitting the market, from non-dairy ice cream to probiotic drinks, to healthier snacks made from vegetables, fruits, and nutritious ingredients that deliver more health benefits than the snacks you grew up on. We all know we need...
AgricultureAdWeek

160over90 Looks to Boost the Profile of Heritage Plant-Based Meat Brands

Greenleaf Foods, owners of two heritage plant-based meat brands in Lightlife and Field Roast, has named Endeavor agency 160over90 as its agency of record across all marketing services. The move solidifies a relationship between the two companies that started in 2019 and now expands to help the brands gain greater recognition in a mushrooming plant-based meat marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy