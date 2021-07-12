Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ukrainian film shows ‘deep history’ of Holocaust massacre

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (Reuters) – Archive footage and photographs preserve memories of one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust in a documentary premiered by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa on Monday. “Babi Yar. Context”, unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of the mass killing...

wifc.com

Comments / 25

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Loznitsa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep History#Cannes#Jews#The Holocaust#Ukrainian#Cannes#Reuters#Nazi#German#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Babi Yar. Context – Cannes 2021

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar tragedy and Babi Yar. Context uses archival footage to remind people what happened. The following order was directed to the Jews living in Kiev and its surrounding areas on September 26, 1941:. All Yids of the city of Kiev and...
Visual Artmidfloridanewspapers.com

Is it ethical to show Holocaust images?

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. (THE CONVERSATION) Over seventy-five years ago, the world started to see the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Shot by photographers Lee Miller, George Rodger and others, and published in Time, the...
MoviesHyperallergic

How Those Who Lived Through the Holocaust Have Testified in Film

This is the second part of a three-part series about how the Holocaust has been depicted in cinema. You can read part one, about witness narratives, here. In his memoir The Patagonian Hare, Claude Lanzmann contrasts the endings of Schindler’s List (1993) and his own film, Shoah (1985). In the epilogue of Schindler, director Steven Spielberg abandons the narrative framework, giving space to real “Schindler Jews” as they pay their respects at Schindler’s grave in the modern day. Conversely, Shoah ends with a goods train traveling the Polish countryside, recalling the image of a prison transport on its way to a concentration camp. The Hollywood film offers closure and uplift (noting how the descendants of the Schindlerjuden outnumber the entire contemporary Jewish population of Poland), whereas Shoah leaves things ambiguous and unresolved. These differing approaches reflect how witness and testimony accounts differ in approach and impact. Witness narratives present versions of events that are fixed, whereas testimony narratives tend to be more open-ended.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Revisit Cannes Film Festival history

The Cannes Film Festival just wrapped up last weekend after a week of celebrating new films from around the world. Here’s a look back at some past winners throughout Cannes’ history, from its origin and struggles during World War II, through the 1950s and ’60s when it evolved as a place for commercial film industry exchange, to the ’70s and ’80s when selections broadened to include films from Asia, Oceania and South America, and through the ’90s to present day where the festival has cemented its role as an international platform for film and filmmakers.
MoviesForward

2021 Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series to begin this week

One of the few film series in the world dedicated to Holocaust films kicks off its fifth season next week. This year’s Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series, held in conjunction with Los Angeles’ Holocaust Museum LA will feature German Holocaust films, in order to “explore how German cinema dealt with the complexities of the country’s role during the Holocaust,” according to founder and organizer Tom Teicholz.
MoviesPosted by
Salon

The political history of dubbing in films

This article was originally published on The Conversation. English-speaking audiences rarely come across dubbed films and television programmes. This probably explains why they tend to find dubbing so, well, weird. Dubbed voices usually sound a bit flat and never quite sync up with the mouths we see onscreen. This can be off-putting and perhaps even a bit unsettling.
Clark County, NVLas Vegas Sun

Whitewashing of American history is akin to Holocaust denial

In Germany, education about the Holocaust is mandatory in public schools, not only in the form of classroom instruction but also through tours of concentration camps or Holocaust museums for most students. The purpose of this instruction is preventive. German society correctly surmised that providing children with the facts about...
Worldthefilmstage.com

Nadav Lapid on Ahed’s Knee, Israel’s Collective Soul, and Embracing Western Archetypes

Two years on from swooping the Golden Bear in Berlin with Synonyms (one of our favorites of 2019), Nadav Lapid returns with Ahed’s Knee, a fraught and blisteringly sincere tirade on the country’s creeping “loyalty” laws that saw the director once again attempting to articulate the warring contradictions and confusion of life as an Israeli citizen. The film competed in competition in Cannes earlier this month, where Lapid was awarded the Jury Prize (an accolade he shared with Apichatpong Weerasethakul for Memoria.)
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh-shot horror film Massacre Academy set for local premiere

Pittsburgh has a strong connection to horror films. From being featured in George A. Romero's Living Dead movies to Silence of the Lambs, we love a good scare. It makes sense that many indie filmmakers in the city have gravitated toward the horror genre, and Massacre Academy makes one more to add to the list.
Museumsculturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents History Highlights: Holocaust Denial

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Despite being one of the best documented genocides in history, many have attempted to distort facts about the Holocaust or deny that it occurred. Perpetrators began to deny the Holocaust even as it was still happening, and denial continues to this day. Dr. Sara Abosch-Jacobson, Chief Education Officer, and Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will explore the history of Holocaust denial, the forms it takes, and the impact of denial.
MoviesLiterary Hub

has one of the most bizarre casting choices in film adaptation history.

Today’s the birthday of John Gardner, best known for his novel Grendel, an adaptation of the Beowulf myth from the eponymous monster’s point of view. Though this radical reimagining of the story resonated with readers, some other big-swing adaptations aren’t quite as beloved. For instance: the 2007 computer-animated version of...
Phoenix, AZjewishaz.com

Phoenix Film Festival screens Holocaust documentary

“An Inconvenient Time: The Story of Ruth Ravina,” a documentary of one woman’s experience of survival, will be screened once a day Aug. 20-22 at the Phoenix Film Festival. Following each screening, there will be a live Q&A with Denny Klein, the film’s producer and director. The festival runs for...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Tragedy Strikes with Historic Brazilian Cinematheque in Flames as Community Lashes Out: ‘An Indescribable Pain’

On Thursday evening, the Brazilian Cinematheque was engulfed in flames in western Sao Paulo, where the 6,500-square meter building has housed much of the country’s filmmaking legacy for decades. The organization was founded in 1940 and serves as the largest film archive in South America, with 250,000 rolls of film, 90,000 titles, one million documents and historical materials like early projectors.
Moviespetapixel.com

‘Preventable’ Fire Engulfs Major Brazilian Cinema Film History Archive

A storage facility belonging to the Cinemateca Brasileira has been engulfed by flames and while there were no injuries, the facility is home to priceless archives of 35mm and 16mm film and other museological objects. The Cinemateca Brasileira is located in São Paulo and is the Brazilian institution responsible for...
WorldNew Haven Register

'Let It Be Morning' Review: A Wry, Low-Key Satire of Israeli-Palestinian Tensions From the Director of 'The Band's Visit'

In a small Arabic village in Israel, at what is meant to be the emotional crescendo of a crowded, elaborate wedding, several cages are opened to release a flight of doves into the air. Except “a waddle of doves” might be a more appropriate term, given the birds’ reluctance to spread their wings, as they tip-claw tentatively into the outside world. One of the funniest visual gags in Israeli writer-director Eran Kolirin’s “Let It Be Morning” is also its most telling: This is a farce of stasis, not frenzied activity. By holding his characters literally captive — as the village is held, absurdly but violently, under siege — Kolirin forges an actual microcosm through which to examine the social and political status of Israel’s Arab community.
SocietyThe Jewish Press

Forgotten Heroes: The Jewish Resistance and Exodus 1947

July and August 2021 mark the 74th anniversary of the Exodus 1947 ship (originally named the President Warfield), perhaps the most dramatic post-WWII attempt to breach the British naval blockade and bring Holocaust survivors to Mandatory Palestine. The ship, with over 4,500 Jewish refugees on board, left the French port...
MoviesNYLON

A Couple Raise a Half-Lamb, Half-Human Child In Trailer for 'Lamb'

Before it had even had its official premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — where it was competing in the highly competitive Un Certain Regard section — Icelandic horror film Lamb had already been acquired by A24. Such early acquisitions usually exhibit a specific confidence in an otherwise-unseen film, and after seeing the overwhelmingly positive responses to it, it’s clear that the production house made the right move. Described by critics as “highly original,” “disturbing,” and “hypnotic,” Lamb made a huge impact on those lucky enough to have already caught it in France — and with one look at the just-released trailer, it’s not hard to understand why.

Comments / 25

Community Policy