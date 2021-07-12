Cancel
Stocks

After 1,143% Gain, Microsoft Partnership, Upwork Stock Eyes New Buy Point

By MATTHEW GALGANI
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), Upwork (UPWK) has launched a new work marketplace. Now Upwork stock is set to launch a fresh breakout after already rising 1,143% from its coronavirus lows. Serving everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100, Upwork provides a platform to connect...

