Delaware State

Police: Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Pickup Truck

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday in Delmar, Delaware State Police said. A 46-year-old Bridgeville man was traveling southbound on Pepperbox Road on a Victory Deluxe touring motorcycle when a northbound Nissan Frontier turning onto Elliott’s Lane pulled into the motorcycle’s path, police said. The motorcyclist braked and laid the motorcycle down about 120 feet (37 meters) from the truck. At the same time, the truck stopped in the middle of the road and the motorcycle and rider slid into the front right side of the truck.

