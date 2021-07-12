Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’: Film Review | Cannes 2021
Wes Anderson pens an extravagant love letter to the adventurous editors of sophisticated literary magazines like The New Yorker, and to the writers, humorists and illustrators nurtured up through their ranks in The French Dispatch. Bursting at the seams with hand-crafted visual delights and eccentric performances from a stacked ensemble entirely attuned to the writer-director’s signature wavelength, this is the film equivalent of a short story collection. That makes it episodic by nature and less nourishing in narrative terms than some of Anderson’s through-line features. But the Searchlight release is a beguiling curio, and one that no other filmmaker could have created.www.hollywoodreporter.com
Comments / 0