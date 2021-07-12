Breaking Bad Creator Reaches New Deal With Sony, New Project Coming
Vince Gilligan, the creator and writer of the popular TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is staying in business with Sony Pictures TV, which produces those shows. Gilligan has signed a four-year extension to his ongoing overall deal with the company that The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline say is in the "mid-eight figures" range. Eight figures begins at $10 million, so Gilligan is getting a nice payday here.www.gamespot.com
