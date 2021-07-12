Breaking Bad Creator Reaches New Deal With Sony, New Project Coming

Late yesterday, the entertainment industry was shocked to learn that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC series. As of this morning, no official reports have been released about his condition (at least as of this writing), with millions of friends and fans taking to social media to express their concerns and send waves of healthy vibes Odenkirk's way. Now we're hearing from Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, with both taking to Instagram to offer their first public comments on the health emergency.