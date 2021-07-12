Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Breaking Bad Creator Reaches New Deal With Sony, New Project Coming

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Gilligan, the creator and writer of the popular TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is staying in business with Sony Pictures TV, which produces those shows. Gilligan has signed a four-year extension to his ongoing overall deal with the company that The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline say is in the "mid-eight figures" range. Eight figures begins at $10 million, so Gilligan is getting a nice payday here.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Sony Pictures Television#New Deal#Sony Pictures Tv#Better
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
SONY
Related
CelebritiesCollider

Bob Odenkirk Is “Going to Be Okay” According to Son, Nate

Nate Odenkirk, the son of Bob Odenkirk, has updated the status on his father, after the actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. Nate posted in a tweet, “He’s going to be okay.” Nate’s update is a relief to those who have been hoping to hear good news about the Mr. Show and Breaking Bad actor.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Better Call Saul: Cranston, Paul Respond to Bob Odenkirk Health Crisis

Late yesterday, the entertainment industry was shocked to learn that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC series. As of this morning, no official reports have been released about his condition (at least as of this writing), with millions of friends and fans taking to social media to express their concerns and send waves of healthy vibes Odenkirk's way. Now we're hearing from Odenkirk's Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, with both taking to Instagram to offer their first public comments on the health emergency.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

David Cross, Bryan Cranston and More Support Bob Odenkirk After Hospitalization: ‘He Will Get Through This’

After Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday, several of his previous co-stars and thousands of his fans on social media wished him well. The sixth and final season of the popular AMC drama, which is a spinoff of the hit series “Breaking Bad,” is currently in production in New Mexico. After Odenkirk collapsed, crew members immediately called an ambulance and he was rushed to a hospital. The cause of his collapse was not disclosed. David Cross, who co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy show “Mr. Show With Bob and David” with...
Celebrities963kklz.com

Bob Odenkirk Receives Well-Wishes From ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Stars

Bob Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have sent well wishes to the actor after he collapsed on the set of his TV show Better Call Saul. The 58-year-old collapsed while filming the final season in New Mexico due to a “heart-related incident,” representatives for the actor told CNN yesterday (July 28), adding that he was in a stable condition.
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

'Breaking Bad' actor Bob Odenkirk hospitalized

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Actor Bob Odenkirk was immediately taken to a hospital after he collapsed on the set of 'Better Call Saul' show on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series in New Mexico when he collapsed.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Bob Odenkirk’s children?

ACTOR Bob Odenkirk is best known for his role as crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on the ABC series Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. Odenkirk, 58, received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Saul Goodman. Who are Bob Odenkirk's children?
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Bob Odenkirk’s net worth?

THE Better Call Saul actor may rake it in as a shady lawyer on TV, but how much does he make in real life?. Bob Odenkirk is most known for his appearances on Breaking Bad, but before that, he was a comedy writer for shows like Saturday Night Live. What...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They reveal how Bob Odenkirk is and what happened

Bob Odenkirk made headlines after collapsing while filming Better Call Saul. It was revealed how he is and what happened. Yesterday we told you that Bob Odenkirk was in poor health. According to the information that had emerged, the actor had collapsed while he was filming the sixth season of Better Call Saul. He was quickly sent to a hospital and no further information had been released until today.
TV SeriesGamespot

Dave Bautista And Jason Momoa Square Off In See Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ just dropped the Season Two trailer for its sci-fi, post-apocalyptic drama series See, where it's debuting a few new characters. Bautista, mostly known for his time in WWE and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, returns to television in the new season playing Momoa's Baba Voss' brother, Edo.
Video GamesGamespot

Some Of WoW's Biggest Content Creators Are Quitting The Game

Two of World of Warcraft's biggest content creators, Preach Gaming and MadSeasonShow, are quitting Blizzard's long-running MMO for greener pastures, though they each have different reasons for moving on. In a new video titled "End of an Era - Why We're No Longer Covering WoW," Preach explained the channel's decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy