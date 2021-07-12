New Loki Posters Feature The Marvel Show's Variants, Including Alligator Loki
A series of new Loki character posters have been released. The posters arrive ahead of the Marvel show's final episode, which streams on Disney+ this week. There are five new posters, each showing one of the different variants of the God of Mischief that we encountered in the previous episode. There's Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei), Classical Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), and President Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The fifth poster features none other than Alligator Loki. Check them out below:www.gamespot.com
