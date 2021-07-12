New Loki Posters Feature The Marvel Show's Variants, Including Alligator Loki

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Loki. For once, Marvel fans’ theories were right! As many had speculated all season (including us, starting with our very first Loki Easter egg article), the Big Bad behind the Time Variance Authority turned out to be Kang — or at least a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” Played by Jonathan Majors, he explains the reason he created the TVA, and then begs Loki and Sylvie to either kill him or take his place as the protectors of the Sacred Timeline.