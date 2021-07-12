Allen hears his draft call from Miami
Tanner Allen passed on previous chances to turn professional. Now Mississippi State’s all-star outfielder will take his game to the next level after a championship season. Allen has been drafted by the Miami Marlins with the 4th round pick, #118 overall, as part of the twenty-round and three-day event. He is the second Diamond Dog taken from the College World Series championship team so far, joining starting pitcher and first-rounder Will Bednar.247sports.com
