Allen hears his draft call from Miami

By David H. Murray
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Allen passed on previous chances to turn professional. Now Mississippi State’s all-star outfielder will take his game to the next level after a championship season. Allen has been drafted by the Miami Marlins with the 4th round pick, #118 overall, as part of the twenty-round and three-day event. He is the second Diamond Dog taken from the College World Series championship team so far, joining starting pitcher and first-rounder Will Bednar.

