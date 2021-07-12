Cancel
Animals

China removes giant pandas from endangered species list

By Bonface Landi
Inhabitat.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiant pandas are no longer endangered, according to an announcement made by the Chinese government. The number of pandas in the wild in China has reached 1,800; this doesn’t include those in captivity or protected shelters. Consequently, the animals are no longer endangered, but are still vulnerable. In 2016, the...

#Giant Pandas#Endangered Species#Chinese#Iucn#Asian#Pexels
