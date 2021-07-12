Cancel
Stephen A. Smith: Shohei Ohtani ‘harming’ baseball because he ‘doesn’t speak English’

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani has 33 home runs and a 3.49 ERA, but Stephen A. Smith believes the Angels’ two-way star is detrimental to Major League Baseball. During Monday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” the show’s host, Molly Qerim, asked Smith and Max Kellerman if “it’s good for Major League Baseball that Ohtani is the top attraction.” In response, Smith answered “not to me,” reasoning that Ohtani’s use of a Japanese interpreter diminishes the sport’s popularity domestically.

nypost.com

