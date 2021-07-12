Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch version trailer drops mention of 60 FPS
Last week, Sega released a Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Updates Spotlight trailer that detailed all the additions and improvements coming in this upgraded version of the 2010 platformer. One of those improvements was “60 FPS, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics and 4K resolution.” Understandably, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will not run in 4K on Nintendo Switch because the platform does not support it, but there was an expectation the game would run at 60 FPS. However, Nintendo has now released its own version of that Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer that removes mention of 60 FPS, suggesting the game will only run at 30 FPS on Switch.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
