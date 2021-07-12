Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch version trailer drops mention of 60 FPS

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will hopefully be a stellar return to form for one of the quirkiest, most exciting action-puzzlers of the early GameCube days. Many fans of the originals already know why Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is such exciting stuff – a wayward series is coming back to life with a tuned up, suped up revival of two of the greatest marble rollers ever. If you have not already played these games, however, you might not know much about these lovable marble rollers or the monkeys that fuel them. The latest trailer from Sega aims to help catch you up, or jog your memory – after all, it’s been a while since this series was, you know, good. Check out the trailer below for some brief gameplay tips and some quick biographies of the game’s monkey crew.