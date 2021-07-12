Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch version trailer drops mention of 60 FPS

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Sega released a Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Updates Spotlight trailer that detailed all the additions and improvements coming in this upgraded version of the 2010 platformer. One of those improvements was “60 FPS, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics and 4K resolution.” Understandably, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will not run in 4K on Nintendo Switch because the platform does not support it, but there was an expectation the game would run at 60 FPS. However, Nintendo has now released its own version of that Sonic Colors: Ultimate trailer that removes mention of 60 FPS, suggesting the game will only run at 30 FPS on Switch.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Sonic Colors#Ultimate Switch#Fps On Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Risk System Switch gameplay trailer

Hidden Trap and Newt Industries have shared a new gameplay trailer for Risk System, their new shoot ’em up for Switch. Watch it below. Risk System is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find more information about the game here.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Netflix Drops Trailer For Animated ‘Monster Hunter’

Capcom’s popular Monster Hunter video game series is expanding its horizons. Fresh off last year’s live-action Monster Hunter feature film, Netflix will debut the animated movie Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild Aug. 12, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the trailer for the new CGI film on this page.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Warframe The New War Trailer Drops At TennoCon

TennoCon 2021, the annual celebration of all things Warframe, has been and gone, leaving us with a brand new trailer for the upcoming expansion, The New War. TennoCon 2021 might be over but there’s plenty of detail to pick over among the aftermath. The annual party celebrating everything about Digital Extreme’s hit online sci-fi RPG dropped a look at what players will face in the near future, with a stunning new trailer for Warframe’s next expansion, The New War. Unveiled alongside a long-form Twitch stream, as we detailed before Tennoncon, the new expansion trailer drops Tennos onto a landscape scarred by war littered with the fallout from what appears to be an invasion and a seemingly familiar adversary which we now know to be the ancient Sentients.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

More FPS in CS:GO - Steam Overlay May be Causing Drops

As Reddit users have discovered, an overloaded Steam overlay may be causing fps drops in CS:GO. There are several solutions, including reducing your friends list. A high and stable frame rate is crucial for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players. It's probably the worst game among all the popular online FPSs to experience fps drops in. According to some Reddit users, the drops may be related to an overloaded Steam overlay.. In this case, it may be a long list of friends or the number of items in the Steam inventory (such as skins, stickers and other cosmetic items).
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X/S; Story Trailer Available

Double Fine Productions unveiled Psychonauts 2's story trailer. Some other game-related materials have also surfaced online, confirming 120 FPS support on Xbox Series X/S consoles. Psychonauts 2 received another trailer. After the last (but not first) gameplay presentation, Double Fine Productions decided to introduce the plot of the awaited continuation...
Video GamesPolygon

Ubisoft announces Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a colorfully chaotic free-to-play FPS

Ubisoft is making a new free-to-play shooter set in the Tom Clancyverse called Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. It’s pitched as a “high-octane,” 6v6 multiplayer first-person arena shooter — it’s “fast-paced firefights meets punk-rock moshpit,” said XDefiant executive producer Mark Rubin and creative director Jason Schroeder in a reveal video. Developed by...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Prime Trilogy Switch version is reportedly finished

Don’t stop me if you’ve heard this one before — we know you’ve heard this one before. Nonetheless, here we go again: GamesBeat journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed on his Giant Bomb show GrubbSnax (paywall) that a version of Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch “is done and Nintendo is holding it” (via VGC). This echoes what former Game Informer reporter Imran Kahn stated way back in January 2019 when he claimed that the game had been “long done.” Perhaps Metroid Prime Trilogy has been finished with development on Switch for quite some time.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – meet the game’s superb simians

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will hopefully be a stellar return to form for one of the quirkiest, most exciting action-puzzlers of the early GameCube days. Many fans of the originals already know why Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is such exciting stuff – a wayward series is coming back to life with a tuned up, suped up revival of two of the greatest marble rollers ever. If you have not already played these games, however, you might not know much about these lovable marble rollers or the monkeys that fuel them. The latest trailer from Sega aims to help catch you up, or jog your memory – after all, it’s been a while since this series was, you know, good. Check out the trailer below for some brief gameplay tips and some quick biographies of the game’s monkey crew.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Lamentum due out for Switch in August, new trailer

Lamentum, a pixel art survival horror game set in New England during the mid-nineteenth century, has been given a final release date. Neon Doctrine and Obscure Tales have confirmed that the title will launch on August 31. Here’s some information about Lamentum:. In Lamentum you will guide Victor, a young...
Video GamesSiliconera

Danganronpa S Ultimate Summer Camp Shown Off in Danganronpa Decadence Trailer

There’s a new Danganronpa Decadence trailer, and this time it offers an even closer look at Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. That is the new game coming in the four-game collection. It’s an updated version of the Danganronpa V3 mini game turned into its own standalone title. The video also involved the reveal of the key art for the game.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Blue Reflection: Second Light English trailer and release date revealed

Koei Tecmo has revealed a November 9, 2021 release date for Blue Reflection: Second Light in the West and also shared an English version trailer for the RPG sequel developed by Gust. Blue Reflection: Second Light follows three students: Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou. The three find themselves...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Lost in Random coming to Switch in September, new trailer

EA and Zoink have set a final release date for Lost in Random. The gothic fairytale-inspired action-adventure game will launch for Switch on September 10, the two sides confirmed today. Here’s an overview from EA:. Welcome to Lost in Random, a dark and twisted fairytale where anything can happen with...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Reminder: You Can Now Pre-Order Sonic Colors: Ultimate On The Switch eShop

Pre-orders for the upcoming release Sonic Colors: Ultimate are now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The standard digital version will set you back $39.99/£34.99 and comes with a number of bonus items including a ‘Sonic Movie Boost’ and exclusive player icons. If you opt with the Digital Deluxe version for $44.99/£39.99, you’ll get the game, music and cosmetic DLC packs, bonus items as well as early access.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dodgeball Academia arrives on Switch in August, new trailer

Dodgeball Academia was only just announced for Switch last month, but the sports RPG is almost ready to go. Humble Games and Pocket Trap have confirmed a final release date of August 5. Here’s some information about Dodgeball Academia as well as a trailer:. In a world where dodgeball is...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Nintendo Switch OLED FPS Games We Want to See

The Nintendo Switch is quickly on its way to becoming one of the highest-selling video game consoles of all time. Nintendo has nailed the hybrid way of having both a home console and a handheld system, and it will likely only continue with the OLED. I have come up with some Nintendo Switch OLED FPS games that I want to see released.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
Video GamesSiliconera

Fatal Twelve Switch Version Launches Worldwide

Even more people will be able to play aiueoKompany’s adventure about a strange after-death game. Fatal Twelve is now available on the Nintendo Switch worldwide. This follows after its 2018 PC debut and 2019 PS4 release. In Fatal Twelve, players follow Rinka. She sacrificed her life for her friend Naomi’s....
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite can run at 60 FPS with a simple setting switch

Players may not be aware that there’s a Pokemon Unite 60 FPS option hidden in the game’s system settings, which can be easily activated with a simple toggle switch. However, Nintendo apparently does not recommend pushing a higher Pokemon Unite frame-rate, which is why the option defaults to presumably 30 FPS. In case any players want to push their Nintendo Switch to the limit, here’s how and where to turn on the 60 FPS option in Pokemon Unite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy