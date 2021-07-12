Charlie Danaher: Am I my brother’s keeper?
Living in a civilized society requires us — or at least should cause us — to ask some profound and fundamental questions. Such as: What obligations do I have to my neighbors? What level of generosity is expected of me? Only after considering such concepts can we progress to the next step in thinking about things like: Should I be willing to face sacrifices for the welfare of my fellow man? And, if so, how far will I go for my brothers and sisters?www.timescall.com
Comments / 0