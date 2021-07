Holloway is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Baltimore, Bally Sports Florida reports. Holloway will earn a second straight turn through the rotation, despite giving the Marlins only 3.2 innings while surrendering three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks in a July 22 loss to the Padres. The Marlins' decision to stick with Holloway likely stems from their lack of healthy alternatives; six starting pitchers on the 40-man roster are on the MLB or minor-league injured list, and another (Paul Campbell) is serving a suspension. Miami at least appears on track to return All-Star Trevor Rogers (back) from the IL within the next few days, so Holloway could be headed to the bullpen or to Triple-A Jacksonville following Wednesday's start.