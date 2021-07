I'm not going to lie. as an individual (not a representative of Four Wheeler or a representative of everyone at Four Wheeler's opinion) I absolutely hate with a burning passion 4x4-mounted pneumatic train horns or air horns. I'm not talking about the little horns that play campy tunes at a reasonable volume like the Duke boys in the General. I'm talking about poop-in-your-pants air horns at 8.5 million decibels. I've literally pulled rolls of film out of cameras (many years ago) and deleted perfectly good digital images (could have been cover shots) after someone in an otherwise cool rig honks their train horn on the trail near me. The startling sound that screams "Pay attention to me!!! I'm the most inadequate yet very important person in the world!" is pathetic in my opinion. Train horns suck unless used for its original, god-given purpose, namely letting me know I'm about to get hit by a train—in which case they still suck, but it's fine to scare the poop out of me.