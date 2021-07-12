Severe Weather Statement issued for Dale by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:13:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dale THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DALE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0