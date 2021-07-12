Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Canal Point, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pahokee, Canal Point, Fremd Village-Padgett Island and The Acreage. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH