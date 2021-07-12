Special Weather Statement issued for Dale by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DALE COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ariton, or 10 miles north of Ozark, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ariton, Beamon, Greater Salem Church, Dill, Dillard, Phillips Crossroads, Hwy 231 Pea River Bridge, Rocky Head, Arguta and Marley Hill.alerts.weather.gov
