Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fayette, Henry, North Fulton, Rockdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fayette; Henry; North Fulton; Rockdale; South Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE...NORTH FULTON...WESTERN ROCKDALE...CLAYTON...DEKALB...NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND EASTERN SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 303 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Riverdale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Atlanta, Decatur, Jonesboro, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Clarkston, Morrow, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Lithonia, Pine Lake, North Decatur, Midtown and Candler-Mcafee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH