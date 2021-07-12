Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Rangers select Dubuque native in 4th round of MLB Draft

By JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers selected Dubuque native Ian Moller in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft this afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound, right-handed-hitting catcher, who graduated from Dubuque Wahlert in January, went 103rd overall and as the second selection in the fourth round. Moller, 18, signed with Louisiana State University in November but is expected to sign with the Rangers and begin his professional career.

